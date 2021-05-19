Ex-Calif. Fire Chief Gets 2nd Shot At Race Bias Claims

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- An African American former fire chief will get another chance to argue that a California city discriminated against him because of his race and ultimately forced him to retire, after a Golden State appeals court determined that the chief provided enough facts to back up those claims. The Fourth Appellate District held Monday that former fire chief Floyd Clark, who alleged he was the only African American employee in the fire department throughout his three-decade tenure, could bring his racial discrimination and harassment claims against the city of Ontario and city manager Al Boling on remand. The three-judge panel pointed to Clark's allegations that...

