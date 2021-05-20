Boston Backs Off Appeal In Lieutenant Exam Bias Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The city of Boston has retreated from its near-decade-long legal defense of a police promotional exam that was twice found to have discriminated against Black sergeants who wanted to become lieutenants, according to a Thursday court filing. The move to resolve the drawn-out discrimination suit, which had been slated to go before the First Circuit for oral arguments in early June, followed City Councilor Andrea Campbell's criticism that acting Mayor Kim Janey was moving too slowly to let go of the legal fight that started in 2012 under then-Mayor Thomas Menino. Janey, who assumed office when former Mayor Marty Walsh took...

