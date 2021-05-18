3rd Circ. Won't Let NJ Prof. Pursue Anonymous Bias Suit

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday declined a professor's request to keep her gender bias case against the College of New Jersey anonymous, saying public interest in open proceedings outweighed the professor's interest in keeping her identity confidential. In a precedential opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed a lower court's decision to deny the professor's bid to proceed with the pseudonym Jane Doe, even though she argued she would face harassment and reputational damage — and potentially have information about her minor children, pregnancies and miscarriage publicized — if her identity were revealed. "Nothing in the district court's opinion suggests that it improperly...

