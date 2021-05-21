DLA Piper Adds Ex-Crowell & Moring Corporate Atty In Calif.

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 10:49 AM EDT) -- DLA Piper has added a corporate attorney previously with Crowell & Moring LLP as a partner in its San Francisco office, the firm has announced. Renée Delphin-Rodriguez will be part of DLA Piper's corporate practice, where she will focus on advising clients on a broad range of corporate transactions, according to the firm's announcement Tuesday. Delphin-Rodriguez has particular experience advising clients on creating and funding special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, according to DLA Piper. She also counsels corporations on matters such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt financing, corporate governance and commercial transactions and agreements, according to the firm....

