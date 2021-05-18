Takeda Unit Inks Deal To End IP Suit After Bayer's $173M Win

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Takeda Pharmaceutical unit Baxalta will stop fighting the $173 million in damages it was hit with two years ago for infringing Bayer's patent covering a hemophilia treatment after the two drugmakers managed to work out a deal, a Delaware federal court heard Tuesday. The stipulation for dismissal was light on details, but it hinges on Bayer's promise not to try to enforce the $173 million award that U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews and the Federal Circuit have both refused to let Ireland-based Baxalta out of. Per the settlement, the judgment should be marked "satisfied" by the court. Bayer and Baxalta will...

