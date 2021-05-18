Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Takeda Unit Inks Deal To End IP Suit After Bayer's $173M Win

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Takeda Pharmaceutical unit Baxalta will stop fighting the $173 million in damages it was hit with two years ago for infringing Bayer's patent covering a hemophilia treatment after the two drugmakers managed to work out a deal, a Delaware federal court heard Tuesday.

The stipulation for dismissal was light on details, but it hinges on Bayer's promise not to try to enforce the $173 million award that U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews and the Federal Circuit have both refused to let Ireland-based Baxalta out of.

Per the settlement, the judgment should be marked "satisfied" by the court.

Bayer and Baxalta will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!