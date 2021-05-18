Brooks Bros. Ex-Owners Used Ch. 11 To Avoid Deal, Suit Says

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The former owners of clothing retailer Brooks Brothers took the company into bankruptcy to dodge paying millions of dollars in personal obligations, according to an investor suit filed in New York federal court Monday. In its complaint, TAL Apparel Ltd. accused former Brooks Brothers CEO Claudio Del Vecchio and his son and Chief Administrative Officer Matteo Del Vecchio of turning down pre-bankruptcy purchase offers for the company that would have triggered their obligation to pay TAL millions. Instead, the company says they opted to "roll the dice" in Chapter 11. "Rather than acting in the best interests of the company, TAL...

