Gwyneth Paltrow's Vagina-Scented Candle Allegedly Explodes

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Inc. sells its "This Smells Like My Vagina" candles even though it knows the $75 candles are prone to bursting into flames, a Texas man has alleged in a putative class action, but the wellness company fired back by calling the claims a "frivolous" money grab. Texas resident Colby Watson said in his complaint on Monday that he wants the court to require Santa Monica-based Goop to recall its "defective and dangerous vagina-scented candles," arguing that the candle he purchased burst into flames on his nightstand the first time he burned it and that other consumers must not...

