FirstEnergy Execs Say Bribery Suit Doesn't Allege Crimes

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Directors and officers of nuclear power plant owner FirstEnergy Corp. told an Ohio federal judge that a shareholder suit involving bribes paid to state lawmakers doesn't adequately allege any violations by the company's leadership. In a series of motions to dismiss the shareholders' complaint, the executive defendants argued that the complaint doesn't include any allegations that the executives engaged in any wrongdoing related to the effort to secure passage of a nuclear plant bailout bill in 2019. "It does not even attempt to specify any law or regulation that any defendant purportedly violated, let alone specify the facts of the violation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS