Married US Parents' Kids Born Abroad Can Get Citizenship

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State said Tuesday it will recognize birthright citizenship for children born abroad to married parents, as long as one parent is an American citizen, in a policy change that makes it easier for same-sex couples to pass citizenship on to their children born overseas. Children born abroad to married parents can now have birthright citizenship if they have a genetic or gestational tie to at least one of their parents and if at least one of their parents is an American citizen, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a press statement. Previously, it was more difficult...

