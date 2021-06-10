BREAKING: DOL Issues Long-Awaited COVID-19 Safety Rule

Vin Gurrieri By

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 12:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Labor Department 's Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Thursday issued a highly anticipated emergency rule that sets workplace safety parameters for employers in the health care sector for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and acting assistant secretary of labor for OSHA Jim Frederick announced the so-called emergency temporary standard, or ETS, that lays out what employers must do to protect health care workers from COVID-19. The rule takes effect on the date it is published in the Federal Register, although the exact date hasn't yet been determined.The ETS issued by OSHA, the DOL's workplace safety arm, will require employers in the health care sector to maintain social distancing protocols, make sure that patients are properly screened for virus symptoms and give workers paid time off to get vaccinated and recover from vaccine side effects as encouragement to get the shot. The ETS includes a carveout for certain workplaces where all workers are fully vaccinated and people who may have COVID-19 are barred. COVID-19 is the respiratory ailment caused by the coronavirus.OSHA also issued a series of voluntary guidelines for employers that operate outside the health care context to protect unvaccinated workers, particularly industries such as meatpacking and high-volume retail where close contact between people is common."From the very beginning our goal has been to protect the health and safety of our workforces," Walsh said during a news call Thursday. "Science tells us that health care workers, particularly those who come into regular contact with the virus, are most at risk at this point in the pandemic. So, following extensive review of the science and data, OSHA has determined that a health care-specific safety requirement will make the biggest impact."President Joe Biden, in one of his first executive orders upon taking office in January, ordered the Labor Department to consider issuing an emergency temporary standard for businesses to follow during the pandemic and, if the department deemed it necessary, to issue an ETS by March 15. But numerous delays ensued, with the DOL ultimately submitting the proposed ETS to the White House's Office of Management and Budget for final approval in late April.Whether OSHA should issue an ETS was a question that emerged at the very start of the pandemic, with the AFL-CIO going as far as to sue the Labor Department, seeking to obtain an order requiring that such standards be issued.But the labor federation's suit fizzled and the D.C. Circuitthe labor federation's efforts to revive it.As the pandemic raged, OSHA during the Trump administration facedfor what some workers' advocates and Democratic lawmakers perceived to be a lack of enforcement activity to make sure workplaces were being kept safe from the virus.The DOL under former Secretary Eugene Scalia, who hasto his practice at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP , declined to issue an emergency temporary standard during his tenure.Walsh, whom Biden tapped to take over leadership at the DOL after he took office,during his confirmation hearing. While Walsh didn't specifically commit to issuing an ETS, he told lawmakers at the time that his top priority would be to help frontline workers and do everything possible to ensure all workers are protected.This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

