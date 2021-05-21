Employment Authority: PWFA Odds & New Labor-Side Judges

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with a look at the odds of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act becoming law, takeaways from overtime and worker misclassification cases being heard in the 9th Circuit and how worker advocates expect President Biden to appoint labor-side attorneys to federal judgeships soon. Find these stories and more great labor and employment law coverage in Law360 Employment Authority. Take advantage of a complimentary, limited-time sneak peek by signing up for one or more of the Employment Authority newsletters here. (iStock.com/Richard McMillin) DISCRIMINATION Will The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS