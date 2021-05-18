Wyden Introduces Bill To Slash Hundreds Of Tariffs

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., unveiled new legislation to slash tariffs on hundreds of products Tuesday by reinstating broadly popular trade programs that lapsed at the end of 2020. Wyden's legislation would renew the Miscellaneous Tariff Bill, which cuts duties on products that do not threaten U.S. production, as well as the Generalized System of Preferences, which provides tariff relief to developing countries. If passed, the duty cuts would apply retroactively to the beginning of the year. Both GSP and the MTB enjoy bipartisan support, but the programs nevertheless failed to gain support for renewal in the heat of...

