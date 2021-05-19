Feds Say NCAA Coach's Whistleblower Threat Was Extortion

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 3:42 PM EDT) -- A former assistant coach for the University of Louisville men's basketball team was charged with extortion Tuesday after he threatened to blow the whistle on alleged recruiting violations at the school. Federal prosecutors say Dino J. Gaudio demanded during an in-person meeting with university personnel on March 17 that they pay him 17 months' salary, or else he'd release a team recruiting video that purportedly broke NCAA rules. He also accused the school of defying league rules by using graduate assistants during practices, according to prosecutors. Later that day, Gaudio allegedly texted one of the videos to a colleague across state...

