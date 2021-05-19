Centene OT Pay Rate Ignored Worker Bonuses, Suit Says

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Managed health care giant Centene Corp. shorted its employees by not considering bonuses when determining overtime pay rates for its hourly workers, according to a proposed collective action filed Wednesday in Arkansas federal court. In their complaint, former Centene workers Aria Lambert and Laertha Banks accused Centene of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Arkansas Minimum Wage Act by not factoring in the nondiscretionary bonuses they and all nonexempt hourly workers received when the company calculated overtime for its hourly workers. "Defendant knew or showed reckless disregard for whether the way it paid plaintiffs and other hourly employees violated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS