Nike Asks SEC To OK Plans To Block Investor Diversity Bid

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 11:00 PM EDT) -- Nike Inc. has asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to give it the green light to block a shareholder proposal seeking more details on the company's diversity and inclusion efforts, arguing that it already discloses this information. Nike outlined its arguments for excluding shareholder As You Grow's proposal from its proxy statement and form of proxy for the company's 2021 shareholder meeting in a May 14 request to omit shareholder proposal. The shareholder advocacy group filed its proposal on behalf of a group of investors, urging Nike to publish annual reporting assessing the company's diversity and inclusion efforts. While the...

