Ex-Zurich IT Pro's SFO Lawsuit Axed As 'Totally' Meritless

Law360, London (May 19, 2021, 4:58 PM BST) -- A London court has axed a lawsuit brought by a former Zurich Insurance employee who accuses the Serious Fraud Office of failing to investigate his claims of misconduct at the insurer, saying the case is "totally without merit." In an order handed down on Friday, High Court Master Iain Pester dismissed the claim by Artiom Borisov on the court's "own initiative" without hearing arguments by the two sides, saying the case is "totally without merit." Borisov had accused the agency of deliberately failing to investigate his allegations of major fraud and judicial corruption arising from his time as a software specialist at...

