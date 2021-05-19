Pensions Watchdog To Focus On Scams, Poor Governance

Law360, London (May 19, 2021, 3:50 PM BST) -- Britain's pensions watchdog will keep a sharp focus on scams targeting retirement savings and tackle poor scheme governance as part of its priorities for the next three years, according to its corporate plan published on Wednesday. The Pensions Regulator warned that its enforcement work remains critical for combating pension scams, adding that it will continue to use its powers — and will impose monetary penalties where appropriate. The watchdog has already started looking at preventing scams and related enforcement action. But it wants to continue to do so as it responds to economic uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according...

