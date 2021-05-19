Judge Donald Gives Biden First Vacancy On 6th Circ.

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 11:03 PM EDT) -- Sixth Circuit Judge Bernice B. Donald is taking senior status after a trailblazing career, the federal judiciary said Tuesday, giving President Joe Biden his first opening on the court and a rare appellate seat linked to a red state. Judge Donald, who was nominated to the circuit by former President Barack Obama in 2010 and confirmed in 2011, told Biden last week of her intent to take senior status upon the confirmation of her successor, according to the court. She also told Biden in her letter Friday that she plans to continue to provide substantial judicial service, the court said....

