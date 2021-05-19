AmEx Gets Airfare Algorithm IP Fight Tossed Out Of UK

Law360, London (May 19, 2021, 5:24 PM BST) -- American Express escaped a copyright infringement case in London when a judge ruled on Wednesday that a non-disclosure agreement signed with a technology startup stipulated that any disputes over a plane ticket algorithm should be heard in Spain. The Madrid courts have exclusive jurisdiction to hear claims brought by Trappit SA against American Express Europe LLC that arise from the misuse of information contained in a 2014 agreement, High Court Judge Richard Snowden said. The judge dismissed the English proceedings after taking into account the Brussels 1 Recast Regulation, which is focused on jurisdiction and enforcement of civil judgments across the...

