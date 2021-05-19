Texas Health Tech Startup Wheel Raises $50M Series B

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Health care technology startup Wheel announced Wednesday that it has raised $50 million in a Series B round led by Lightspeed Ventures as it seeks to make new hires and partner with more companies to provide virtual medical care. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Wheel was founded in 2018 and has raised $66 million to date, according to the announcement. The startup provides virtual health care companies with a network of vetted general practice and behavioral health practitioners, according to its website. It also provides clients, including labs, with software to create their own branded websites. The fundraise announced Wednesday featured return...

