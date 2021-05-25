Treasury Nominee Pledges To Address Trillion-Dollar Tax Gap

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A recent estimate showing a tax gap of at least $7 trillion over the next decade is probably understated, the U.S. Treasury Department's nominee for assistant secretary for tax policy told Senate lawmakers at a hearing Tuesday. Lily Batchelder, a tax law professor at New York University School of Law, said the tax gap estimate is based on data from 2013 and doesn't reflect the Internal Revenue Service's weaker enforcement of tax laws as the economy grew in the last eight years. "The tax gap is calculated based on very detailed audits of a small number of taxpayers, and those audits...

