EPA Asks 9th Circ. To Remand Part Of Weedkiller Review

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency asked the Ninth Circuit to let it reexamine ecological risks and other factors of glyphosate, the primary ingredient in Monsanto's weedkiller Roundup, while maintaining it was right to conclude the substance likely doesn't cause cancer. In a pair of filings, the agency asked the Ninth Circuit to partially remand an interim decision that examined the risks associated with glyphosate, arguing that it should be given a chance to take a new look at the substance's ecological risks and weigh those "risks against the benefits." But the agency also defended its determination that glyphosate isn't a concern...

