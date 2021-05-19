Bacardi Beats £51M Claim From Rival Over Soured Deal

Law360, London (May 19, 2021, 6:38 PM BST) -- Bacardi U.K. Ltd. is not automatically obligated to cover £51.5 million ($73 million) in payments a subsidiary allegedly owes the spirits giant behind Jack Daniel's under a cost-sharing deal even though it agreed to guarantee the payments, a London judge ruled on Wednesday. Bacardi U.K. is toasting a victory in the High Court where a judge has ruled that it is not automatically obligated to cover £51.5 million a subsidiary allegedly owes the spirits giant behind Jack Daniel's. (iStock) Mark Pelling QC, sitting as a judge of the High Court, said there was no dispute that Bacardi-Martini Limited is withholding the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS