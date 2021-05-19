Wash. Media Union Can't Add Tech Staff, NLRB Official Says

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 2:38 PM EDT) -- Two web developers cannot join a union representing journalists at a Washington public media outlet, a National Labor Relations Board official has ruled, saying they do not have enough in common with the newsroom employees who are already in the bargaining unit. Ron Hooks, NLRB Seattle office regional director, said in a decision Tuesday that two employees responsible for Cascade Public Media's digital products have different job duties, training and skills and only limited interaction with the journalists the Pacific Northwest Newspaper Guild already represents. "I conclude that the limited contact and total lack of interchange between the two groups strongly...

