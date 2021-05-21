Zurich Fights Fraud Claim Over Tower Block Problems

Law360, London (May 21, 2021, 12:00 PM BST) -- Insurance giant Zurich has fought back against claims that it failed to properly inspect the tallest building in Wales and identify serious defects before its residents moved in. Zurich Insurance PLC, which entered into an insurance contract with 120 residents of the Meridian Quay building in Swansea, told the High Court in an April 15 defense to the homeowners' lawsuit that its policy did not cover underlying problems with the building. The residents, who filed a suit against Zurich and their other insurer, East West Insurance Company Ltd., as well as Swansea Council, argued that Zurich had given them a guarantee...

