Huawei Fights Fund's 3G Standard-Essential Patent Suit

Law360, London (May 20, 2021, 9:08 PM BST) -- A British subsidiary of Chinese technology giant Huawei is fighting back against infringement claims from a Japanese patent fund, refuting claims that the fund offered it a license to use its mobile phone technology on fair terms. In its defense filing with the High Court, Huawei Technologies (UK) Co. Ltd. also disputed that the patents held by Godo Kaisha IP Bridge 1 were essential to industry standards for third-generation wireless mobile telecommunications technology. In its claim, Godo Kaisha maintains Huawei does not have a license to use its patented technology, saying attempts to negotiate one with the Chinese firm have been unsuccessful. But...

