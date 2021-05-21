Brokers Sue Rival For £3.8M Over Introduction Fees

Law360, London (May 21, 2021, 5:02 PM BST) -- Two investment firms have hit London-based brokerage outfit Cowen International with a lawsuit for upwards of £3.8 million ($5.4 million) over allegations that it failed to hand over fees it owed them in exchange for bringing in new clients. New York investment firm OBEX Securities and Bermuda-based Prime Capital Ltd. told the High Court in an April 28 claim, which has now been made public, that Cowen International breached its contract with OBEX by failing to pay so-called introduction fees. OBEX accrues the fees when it introduces new prime brokerage clients to Cowen. OBEX and Cowen had a contract that included...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS