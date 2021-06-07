Justices Won't Weigh If Door-To-Door Sellers FLSA-Exempt

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 11:50 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a Sixth Circuit ruling that the Fair Labor Standards Act's overtime exemption for outside sellers covers a class of employees selling products door to door. The justices denied energy conglomerate Just Energy's certiorari petition challenging the Sixth Circuit's split August 2020 ruling that the sellers did not qualify for the "outside salesman" exemption to FLSA minimum wage and overtime requirements because the sales agreements that customers signed were subject to further approval. As is common practice, the justices did not provide a reason for the petition denial. Just Energy had filed its certiorari...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS