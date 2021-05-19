NLRB Staff Lauded Acting GC After Robb Firing, Emails Show

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 5:15 PM EDT) -- National Labor Relations Board staffers cheered career agency official Peter Sung Ohr's appointment as acting general counsel as "refreshing" and "good for the country" following President Donald Trump-appointed prosecutor Peter Robb's Inauguration Day firing, according to emails released this week by groups critical of Robb's ouster. The internal emails show current and former agency staff praising Ohr, a longtime NLRB official who headed the agency's Chicago office, and congratulating him on his January appointment as acting head of the board's Office of the General Counsel. The emails say little about Robb, whose business-friendly read of the law drew the ire of...

