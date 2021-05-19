Tilray Says Fla. Grower's Suit Is 'Improper' And 'Absurd'

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Canadian cannabis giant Tilray told a Washington state judge Wednesday that a Florida grower's suit stemming from a 2015 agreement to apply for medical cannabis licenses is "absurd," "improper" and only being used to gain leverage in a separate case. Tilray Holdings Inc. told the court that Homestead, Florida-based Bill's Nursery had more than five years to bring its action, but even if it were not time-barred, the suit should be tossed because the grower's allegations were not supported by the facts of the parties' contract. Tilray told the court that the nursery's claims hinge almost entirely on an allegation that...

