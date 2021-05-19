Coke Bottler Asks Full 6th Circ. To Toss Arbitration Order

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. asked the full Sixth Circuit to rehear an earlier panel decision that left in place a lower court ruling ordering the company to arbitrate with a Teamsters local, arguing the decision ignored U.S. Supreme Court precedent on when to vacate moot orders. In a petition filed Tuesday, the Coke bottler asked the appeals court to review a split three-judge panel's May 4 decision declining to vacate a lower court ruling that the company must arbitrate Teamsters Local 1199's grievances over whether a labor contract applied to workers at a new facility. The panel majority said it didn't have...

