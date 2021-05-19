Pa. Justices OK Dechert's Office Tax Break Double-Dip

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has affirmed a decision from a lower court agreeing to allow Dechert LLP to claim a second set of tax breaks for moving its Philadelphia office from one area in the city being targeted for redevelopment to a new one. In a one-page order on Tuesday, the justices unanimously upheld last summer's ruling out of Commonwealth Court finding that nothing in Pennsylvania law prevented entities like Dechert from relocating from a so-called Keystone Opportunity Zone with an expired designation to a newly created one. The justices did not comment on the case in affirming the Commonwealth Court...

