MP Pushes Crackdown On Attys Who Enable Tax Avoidance

Law360, London (May 26, 2021, 8:41 PM BST) -- Lawyers who enable unlawful tax avoidance schemes should face criminal prosecution and increased fines, the head of an anti-corruption group of MPs spearheading reform efforts told Law360. Margaret Hodge Margaret Hodge, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Anti-Corruption & Responsible Tax, said in an exclusive interview that all too often, tax attorneys are willing to provide "comfort" by signing off on unlawful schemes promoted by boutique advisers who "flog them, market them and make a mint" without the risk of punishment. Last year, Hodge, along with members of the cross-party group of MPs, called for an overhaul of the law to...

