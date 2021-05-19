Panasonic Whistleblower's SEC Award Exceeds $28M

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A whistleblower whose insight helped the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and another federal agency bring "significant enforcement actions" against a Panasonic subsidiary will receive more than $28 million as a reward for the help, attorneys for the whistleblower said Wednesday. The SEC announced the multimillion-dollar award sum on Wednesday, but did not identify the whistleblower, the entities named in the actions or the nature of the alleged violations, which is the regulator's standard practice. But also on Wednesday, Christopher Connors of Connors Law Group LLC and Andy Rickman of Rickman Law Group LLP said they represent the whistleblower, and that...

