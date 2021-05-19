NHL Settles Ex-Official's Retaliation Suit After Counsel Switch

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- The National Hockey League and a former off-ice official who accused the league of firing him for reporting racist workplace conduct have agreed to settle retaliation claims. Last Friday's deal, the terms of which were not disclosed in court documents, comes just two weeks after the NHL hired FordHarrison LLP to replace a team of Proskauer Rose attorneys who were criticized by a Florida federal judge for a reply filing. Ex-NHL official Laurence Sullivan, whose duties included monitoring hockey games at Tampa's Amelie Arena, first accused the league of retaliating against him for reporting his colleagues' alleged racist and insensitive remarks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS