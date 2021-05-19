1st Circ. OKs Union's Win Over Ex-Firefighter's Bias Claims

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Wednesday refused to revive a Black Massachusetts firefighter's suit claiming that his union discriminated against him, saying it didn't breach its obligation to represent him fairly amid alleged racial hostility from colleagues and questions about his mental fitness. A three-judge panel affirmed a summary judgment ruling in favor of the International Association of Firefighters Local 950, which was sued by former firefighter Gerald Alston along with the Boston suburb of Brookline and numerous local government bodies and officials. Alston, who was fired in October 2016, claimed the union didn't fairly represent him because of his race and...

