Texas Panel's New Power Market Bailout Plan Gets Pushback

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Texas lawmakers received pushback Thursday for introducing a "significantly different" version of a state House of Representatives electricity market bailout bill that would ultimately force customers to cover about $800 million in shortfall accumulated during the February winter storm. Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, presented a committee substitute to H.B. 4492 during a public hearing in front of the Senate Business and Commerce Committee, scrapping a $2.5 billion securitization plan for default payments owed by electricity cooperatives approved by the full House earlier this month. The original bill covered ancillary payments, or payments to help ensure power reliability in the...

