Australia, Canada Reach Deal On Imported Wine Sales

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Corks may be popping at the World Trade Organization this week after Australia and Canada notified the body of a deal to end their three-year-old dispute over restrictions on retail sales of foreign wines in the Great White North. In 2018, Australia leveled its first WTO claim in 15 years at Canada, challenging regulations it said discriminated against international producers by granting Canadian winemakers easier access to the market. The commonwealth countries reached a partial detente last year following proceedings before a WTO dispute settlement panel but then repeatedly asked the panel to hold off on issuing its report as bilateral...

