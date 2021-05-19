11th Circ. Hints Pharma Co.'s Fight With Gov't Mooted

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Belcher Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday fought against civil investigative demands stemming from a pharmacy kickbacks investigation, but an Eleventh Circuit panel seemed inclined to dismiss the case as moot since the government has already received the requested information through other means. In oral arguments held remotely, U.S. Circuit Judge William Pryor pointed out that the government has recently withdrawn the civil investigative demands since it has already obtained the requested documents through discovery in a separate False Claims Act suit filed against Mihir Taneja, an executive at Belcher, in January. The entirety of the relief requested by Belcher and Taneja was the...

