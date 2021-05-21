1st Amendment Questions After Maryland Billboard Tax Ruling

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Maryland's enactment of the nation's first digital advertising tax[1] earlier this year has proven controversial, spawning two separate challenges to the tax.[2] The challenges raise interesting questions about the extent to which states or localities may tax advertising businesses without running afoul of the First Amendment. The Maryland Court of Appeals recently addressed some of these questions in Clear Channel Outdoor Inc. v. Director, Department of Finance of Baltimore City,[3] in which it upheld a local excise tax on off-site billboard operators against a First Amendment challenge. The court's narrow construction of the First Amendment, and seemingly permissive treatment of taxes...

