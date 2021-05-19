Robbins Geller Tossed From FIFA Suit For 'Fraud' On Court

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge removed Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP as lead counsel in a securities class action stemming from soccer's FIFA corruption scandal, finding Wednesday that the firm's attorneys misled the court by failing to disclose the lead plaintiff actually profited from short positions in what amounts to "fraud." Robbins Geller has been removed as the lead counsel in a securities class action stemming from soccer's FIFA corruption scandal, because attorneys failed to disclose necessary facts to the court. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton called the lack of disclosure "knowing and intentional" and said it...

