4th Circ. Cuts Down Developers' Coverage Bid In Logging Row

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A panel of Fourth Circuit judges affirmed a ruling that Nautilus Insurance Co. didn't have to pay for a lawsuit accusing a group of West Virginia property developers of engaging in illegal logging operations and concealing their plans to skirt zoning laws. In a four-page opinion Wednesday, the panel said that a West Virginia federal court correctly determined that nothing triggered coverage under GC&P Development's policy with Nautilus. The developer and several related entities were only covered for bodily injury or property damage claims resulting from an accidental "occurrence," U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley said in a 2018 decision....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS