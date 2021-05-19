Philly Archdiocese Must Face Woman's Unfair-Pay Claims

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia must face a former executive secretary's claims that she was paid less for assuming her male ex-boss' job duties because she was a woman, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Tuesday. Although Karen Egelkamp hadn't made a clear case that she was similarly situated to the man whose job duties she performed for up to five years after his departure, the questions of whether their jobs were comparable and if the archdiocese paid her less because she was a woman should be up to a jury, U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert determined. "Construing the record in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS