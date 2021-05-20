Shoring Up Compliance Amid Change In Antitrust Tack

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- We are witnessing a sea change in U.S. antitrust policy that may well shift the focus from consumer benefit to a more aggressive and amorphous focus on alleged abuse of dominance. Politicians and enforcers are calling for strengthened legislation that, among other things, shifts more of the burden onto defendants, increases prosecutions and multiplies enforcement resources. This momentum has been building over the last decade — e.g., increased multiagency, cross-border cooperation to secure evidence, prosecute and collect fines, even when some enforcement actions are undertaken for national as opposed to global market protection in both anti-corruption and competition matters.[1] President Joe...

