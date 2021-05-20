Trade Groups Urge Justices To Review $600M NY Opioid Tax

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court should review a suit aiming to kill a New York law imposing $600 million in payments on opioid distributors, to end "disarray" over the differences between taxes and fees, several health care entities urged. On Monday, trade groups Healthcare Distribution Alliance and Association for Accessible Medicines and opioid maker and distributor SpecGx LLC asked the justices to review the Second Circuit decision that reinstated the New York law last year. While the federal Tax Injunction Act forbids federal courts from enjoining assessments, levies and collections of tax under state law when state court courts are adequate, the...

