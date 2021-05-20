Advocates Seek To Erase Trump's Immigration Court Legacy

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 12:59 PM EDT) -- Immigration lawyers and advocacy groups called on the U.S. Department of Justice to overhaul leadership at the nation's immigration courts to restore faith in a system they say was turned into a "conveyor belt for deportation" under former President Donald Trump's administration. In a Wednesday letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, 70 legal, human rights and civil rights organizations pressed the DOJ to review all the personnel the Trump administration installed in the Executive Office of Immigration Review, which oversees the immigration courts. The Trump administration left its mark on the agency by placing officials...

