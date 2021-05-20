Nebraska Bank Hit With OT Suit Over Bonus Calculations

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 1:17 PM EDT) -- A Midwestern bank shorted hourly employees on overtime compensation by failing to include performance bonuses when calculating the pay rate, a worker claimed in a proposed collective action in Nebraska federal court. In a complaint Wednesday, assistant branch manager Caralyn Friedly accused Union Bank and Trust Co. of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act by not properly paying employees overtime by leaving the bonuses out of the overtime rate when they worked more than 40 hours a week. "Defendant did not include the bonuses that were paid to plaintiff and other hourly employees in their regular rates when calculating their overtime...

