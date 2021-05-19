L'Oreal, Olaplex Settle After Fed. Circ. Nixes $66M IP Verdict

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 9:44 PM EDT) -- L'Oreal and hair care company Olapex have reached a settlement roughly two weeks after the Federal Circuit overturned a $66 million trade secrets and patent judgment against L'Oreal over a hair bleaching method, the companies told the District of Delaware on Wednesday. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed in the filing, and counsel for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The appeals court had held that there was not enough evidence to support a Delaware jury's verdict that Olaplex's hair bleaching method was a trade secret when beauty products giant L'Oreal allegedly misappropriated it. The Federal Circuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS