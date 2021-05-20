Trade Groups Back Insurer In 11th Circ. Virus Coverage Fight

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Two national insurance company associations have thrown their support behind Aspen Specialty Insurance Co. in its Eleventh Circuit coverage fight over furniture retailer Rooms To Go's COVID-19 losses, arguing that commercial property policies do not cover pure financial losses. The American Property Casualty Insurance Association and National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies said on Wednesday that property policies with business interruption coverage were intended to cover only losses caused by "physical harm." Florida-based Rooms To Go "suffered no physical loss or damage; neither its property nor its inventory has become unrecoverable," the two trade groups said. In the amicus brief, the...

