EU Fines 3 Banks €371M For Operating Bond Trading Cartel

Law360, London (May 20, 2021, 11:27 AM BST) -- The European Commission said on Thursday that it has fined investment banks Nomura, UBS and UniCredit a total of €371 million ($452 million) for violating antitrust law by colluding with four other lenders to fix the prices of government bonds. Swiss lender UBS is one of three investment banks fined a total of €371 million ($452 million) by the European Commission for price manipulation in markets for government bonds. (iStock) The European Union's executive arm said the penalties were imposed for price manipulation in the primary and secondary markets for European government bonds. Four other banks — NatWest, formerly RBS; Bank of America; WestLB and...

